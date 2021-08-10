Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba hands a pleasant surprise to Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock

Sol Bamba

Leeds-based Bamba, 36, who previously worked with Warnock at Cardiff City, initially joined the club to work on his fitness after his release from the Welsh club.

The centre-half underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year, with Warnock allowing him to work on his fitness initially as a favour while he sought a new club.

Things progressed sufficiently well for Bamba, who will also work alongside the club's academy youngsters, to earn a deal, with the ex-Ivory Coast international also linking up with another one-time Leeds captain in Lee Peltier.

Warnock said: “Initially Sol had asked if he could come and train with us, and I was more than happy. He’s a great lad to have around.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

“I have to be honest, I didn’t expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he’s done remarkably well.

"At the moment the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.