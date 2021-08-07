Even though his medium-term future appears to be elsewhere, Hayden Coulson could have filled Boro’s problem area on the left side of defence at Craven Cottage were he not in isolation.

“We’ve had a few sniffs with the virus this summer,” said Warnock, who is set to make former Leeds United defender Sol Bamba a player-coach. “We’re still getting tested every day.

“For whatever reason, the majority of the players don’t have their vaccinations and I think it’s wrong.”

Sol Bamba: Will have a voice at Middlesbrough after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

It means difficult decisions on the fitness of Marc Bola, back after injury and isolation, and Marcus Tavernier, who missed the final two friendlies with a muscle problem.

“Boles hasn’t played any minutes this summer so it’s asking a lot,” said Warnock. “We’ll just have to play it by ear. He’s a genuine lad.

“Tav has a little knock but he’s not far away. He always tells me he’s fit, even when he’s not, so I’ve got to be a little bit extra careful.”

Sammy Ameobi’s knee problem is persisting but Grant Hall is back after a stomach bug. Isiah Jones could play in a protective mask after surgery on a pre-season facial injury.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old centre-back Bamba is set to join after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bamba impressed training with Boro in pre-season, and not just with his football.

“He will be (joining), yes, in some capacity,” said Warnock, “unless he goes somewhere else!