Grant McCann issues message to frustrated Hull City fans ahead of Middlesbrough game

The Tigers - who reside in the bottom three of the table - have picked up just two points in front of their home fans so far this season ahead of Saturday's home game with Middlesbrough.

Boro were the last side to be beaten by City at second-tier level in East Yorkshire, with the hosts triumphing 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Mallik Wilks in July, 2020, with the following seven matches at the MKM Stadium having yielded no wins for Hull.

Home and away, Hull head into the game with the Teessiders on the back of a nine-match sequence without a victory stretching back to the opening day of the campaign, although McCann hopes that his side's gutsy fightback to secure a point with ten men in Tuesday's draw with Blackpool can prove a turning point.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann.

On his message to supporters, McCann said: "Just stay with us. It is obviously frustrating for them, I understand that. There was the second half of the (2019-20) season when we were losing games and the pandemic struck and now they (fans) are in the stadium again and we are still not winning games that we can do.

"All they have been used to is us losing. I get that it is frustrating and that every fan has got an opinion and right to vent their frustrations when the team doesn't win.

"For us, we will stay calm on the training ground. Ultimately, we want to send the fans home happy and we work so hard here as players to try and make the fans happy. Hopefully, we will continue to do that and a win is not too far away."

McCann has confirmed that George Honeyman (groin), Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) and Josh Magennis (ankle) remain sidelined for the visit of Boro, but could return for the trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on October 16.

The Hull chief said: "George is getting better, but we will not see him until after the international break and he might be okay for the Huddersfield game. Tom Huddlestone and Josh Magennis are the same and Randell Williams is getting better.

"He picked up a little knock in training and he should be on the pitch today (Thursday). But apart from that, we are okay."