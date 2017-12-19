Have Your Say - Middlesbrough: Individual errors and lack of consistent team selection costing Boro dearly

WE asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Graeme Bandeira, 43, from Harrogate gives his take on Middlesbrough.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Graeme and then add your own comments section down below.

Verdict: The natives are getting restless and increasingly angered by Garry Monk’s inability to find a settled side. Individual errors haven’t aided his cause and it looks unlikely that the pre-season target of automatic promotion can be achieved. It is still possible but we will have to go on a monumental run from now until the end of the season. The positive to cling to is that we have shown in glimpses what a good side we are capable of being once we truly click.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: Inability to find a settled side has hindered progress.

Best moment: Beating Sunderland is always nice.

Lowest moment: Losing at Leeds.

Best and worst opposition teams: Derby looked organised and devastating on the counter-attack. Birmingham were simply awful.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: Sign Kyle Bartley.

Predicted finish: Second, just.