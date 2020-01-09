Hull City's FA Cup clash with Chelsea moved for television

Hull City's FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Chelsea will kick off at 5.30pm for the benefit of television.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport on Saturday, January 26.

Sheffield Wednesday's match at Queens Park Rangers will not be shown on television, but will still be played on Friday, at 8pm. The visit of Wayne Rooney's Derby County to Northampton Town is BT's match that night.

The matches involving Barnsley and Sheffield United are also not amongst the seven games selected for live broadcast. The Reds are at Portsmouth, the Blades at Millwall.

Southampton's match has also been overlooked. The Premier League side will play host to Middlesbrough if the Teessiders can win Tuesday's replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hull met Chelsea in the fifth round in 2018, with the Blues winning 4-0.

The Tigers knocked Rotherham United out in the third round, with striker Tom Eaves completing his hat-trick in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win for Grant McCann's side.