Luton Town v Middlesbrough: Boro seek another memorable late-season victory against Hatters to keep Championship season alive

Luton Town v Middlesbrough MENTION late-season games against Luton Town to seasoned Middlesbrough followers and it will inspire a joyous rewind.

The Hatters were the opposition for the final ever competitive game staged at Boro’s former Ayresome Park home in April 1995, an occasion which saw the Teessiders sign off with a win to effectively clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Much earlier in March 1974, Kenilworth Road was the venue where Jack Charlton’s history-making class of 1973-74 also returned to the big time.

Granted, a triumph today would not be consequential. But it would keep Boro’s competitive fires burning in their quest to finish in the play-offs in a game that most would suggest they cannot afford to lose in Bedfordshire.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough.

Come what may, Michael Carrick will not cede their hopes until the mathematics dictate otherwise.

He said: "It’s difficult to say exactly how much we’ll need. From week to week, game to game, it’s easy to get caught up in so many different things. In this moment, we’re right there, we’ve got a chance.

"We’ve just got to take it game by game and keep trying to pick up the points as we have done in the last week or so.

"I think we’ll be using the word important quite a bit for all the games coming up! I don’t want to keep repeating the same things, but genuinely, it does get to the stage where it’s literally just about keeping your focus, so narrow really.

Middlesbrough's Neto Borges (right) and Blackburn Rovers' Callum Brittain battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"We have to focus only on what we can do and what we can control. There are a lot of other things going on, a lot of things you can get caught up in like thinking too far ahead, considering ifs and buts."