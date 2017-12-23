Manager Garry Monk in shock exit from Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk, the club announced on Saturday night.

In a brief statement issued at around 9.20pm, Middlesbrough said: “We have parted company with Garry Monk. The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club’s Academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge of first-team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed.

“The club will be making no further comment until an appropriate time.”

Monk’s departure came just hours after he had guided his team to a 2-1 victory in the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, their 10th win in 23 Championship games this season.

We’ve shown that we can go on runs and that is the next challenge. I don’t doubt these players. The effort and commitment is always there. Garry Monk following his side’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Leeds United boss was appointed in June. He leaves Boro in ninth spot three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final place in the play-off places.

Following the win in South Yorkshire, Monk beamed about what he thought was his side’s “best away performance of the season.”

“I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win. I thought we were excellent today,” said Monk.

“With two disallowed goals which were onside and a missed penalty, you do wonder, but we dominated for most of the game. They are a good team with some quality players and they had their moments, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well.

“We answered a few questions that were thrown at us today and there are a few more to be answered. We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve.

“We’ve shown that we can go on runs and that is the next challenge. I don’t doubt these players. The effort and commitment is always there.

“I am so pleased for the players and of course our fans. It is expensive to travel, especially at Christmas time, so I’m pleased to send them home happy.”