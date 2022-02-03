The Frenchman has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for a number of months but could be fit enough to start at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Left-back Luke Shaw missed United's victory over West Ham before the Premier League winter break but manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the England international will feature.

SET FOR RETURN: Paul Pogba. Picture: Getty Images.

The Red Devils are set to be without a number of players tomorrow, with Edison Cavani, Fred and Alex Telles all on international duty earlier this week with the Friday night fixture not giving the trio enough time to feature against Boro.

Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for United until further notice after being released on bail after the 20-year-old was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday after images and videos were posted online.

Jesse Lingard has not trained for the last couple of days after the 29-year-old, whose deal also expires this summer, had hoped to leave before the transfer deadline but saw that blocked.

Victor Lindelof is set to miss out with illness while Eric Bailly returned from AFCON on Wednesday with an ankle problem which will see him sit out tomorrow.

MANAGER: Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick. Picture: Getty Images.

"Yes, Paul [Pogba] will be part of the group he might even be in the starting XI," confirmed Rangnick.

"Cavani will only return at the weekend, he contacted me at the weekend and asked to have two more days at home, I knew he couldn't be in the starting XI with jet lag.

"Victor Lindelof has been ill the whole week and not in training.

“Jesse [Lingard] asked me and the club if we could give him a couple of days off just to clear up his mind and he will be back in the group, I suppose, next Monday, back for training and then be a regular part of the whole squad again.