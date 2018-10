Middlesbrough host Derby County this lunchtime knowing the winners will go top of the Championship.

The Rams dominated the opening exchanges and it was no surprise when Martyn Waghorn bundled the ball home on 19 minutes, with defender George Friend judged to have got the final touch.

Aden Flint came closest to a home equaliser, but headed over the crossbar as Derby went in at half-time 1-0 in front.