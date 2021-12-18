Middlesbrough 1 Bournemouth 0: Andraz Sporar gives 'Boro another win

Andraz Sporar scores from the spot (TONY JOHNSON)

On-loan Sporting Lisbon forward Sporar held his nerve to slot the winner and score his first goal in nine games to give his side a hard-earned victory.

Middlesbrough have now won three of their last four games, claiming ten points, and lost just once in six outings since Wilder took over from the sacked Neil Warnock.

This was his best result so far and few could argue against it even if second-placed Bournemouth - who have now gone six games without a win - will rue some excellent missed opportunities in the first half.

Andraz Sporar celebrates his goal (TONY JOHNSON)

Boro’ returned for the second period in a far more composed and organised manner and, with Duncan Watmore such a willing runner up front and the excellent Isaiah Jones a constant threat down the right, they began to exert their own control.

It was Jones, whose pace caused the visitors all sorts of issues, who won the penalty, just getting inside the box before being shoved by the hapless Jaidon Anthony.

Thereafter, Boro keeper Joe Lumley produced a good save to deny Junior Stanislas’ 67th minute free-kick but that had been Bourenmouth’s only chance of the second period and proved to be their first effort on target in the whole contest.

Slovenian international Sporar almost added a second with a wonderful left foot shot from the edge of the area that forced Mark Travers into action again before he did set up Onel Hernandez who finished near the death only to be denied by an offside flag.

Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore is brought down by Bournemouth's Gary Cahill who is booked for the challenge (TONY JOHNSON)

Marcus Tavernier also ballooned an effort over the crossbar in injury-time but it mattered not as ‘Boro’ held on with ease.

Left wing-back Neil Taylor impressed on his debut while Anfernee Dijksteel was excellent at the back.

Admittedly, ‘Boro were fortunate to be still level at the break, especially after Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie wasted a gilt-edged chance in injury- time, somehow turning Anthony’s left wing cross over the bar from six yards out.

In fairness, Wilder’s side had started in the brighter fashion, Watmore having a chance inside the first minute when ex-England centre half Gary Cahill sloppily gave possession.

Middlesbrough fans offer their backing to Bournemouth supporters who made the trek from the south coast for the Sky Sports televised lunchtime kick-off at Riverside Stadium. (TONY JOHNSON)

Travers was also forced into an excellent save to deny Matt Crooks after an intricate move down the right had opened up the visitors once more.

Jones was at the heart of that move and the right wing-back regularly found space early on to continually cause issues for the Bournemouth side that looked all at sea.

Similarly, Watmore did well to cleverly slip Tavernier into the box but the Boro midfielder lost control and went down far too easily in an unsuccessful attempt to glean a penalty.

Knowing the calibre of their opponents, such profligacy could have been costly.

However, once Scott Parker’s side finally got into their stride, winning possession back more regularly with their pressing on Boro’s back three, they, too, misfired when it mattered most.

Dijksteel miscontrolled a pass from Lumley to gift Anthony possession on the edge of his own area but the Bournemouth winger got his assist all wrong to see that chance go.

Next, Anthony had a far clearer opportunity when Dom Howson’s awful attempted back pass landed at his feet but, although he successfully beat Dael Fry, the winger dragged his shot wide.

And so it remained goalless at the break until Sporar stepped up with that winner.

Middlesbrough: Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Howson; Jones (Bamba 90), Crooks, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar (Ikpeazu 93), Watmore (Hernandez 74).

Bournemouth: Travers: Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Zemura; Cook (Brady 78), Kilkenny, Billing; Christie (Lowe 61), Anthony (Stanislas 61), Solanke.