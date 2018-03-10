Middlesbrough 3 Barnsley 1: How the players rated...

Ricky Charlesworth delivers his verdict after Middlesbrough’s impressive 3-1 win over Barnsley in the Championship.
BORO
Darren Randolph: Maybe could have done better for Barnsley’s goal, parrying the shot straight into path of goalscorer Moore 6
George Friend: Solid afternoon for the full-back, who got forward as often as possible 6
Daniel Ayala: Well-taken goal for the opener and his usual organised self at the heart of defence 7
Ben Gibson: Home skipper marshalled the potentially awkward Moore well all game. 6
Ryan Shotton: His long throws worked a treat, especially in the first minute when it contributed to Ayala’s opener. 7
Adam Clayton: Usual self as he kept possession and put in a firm tackle when required to do so. 7
Mo Besic: Was tough-tackling when he needed to be and kept things ticking over nicely. 6
Jonny Howson: Got forward plenty, and did a shift in terms of his defensive duties. 6
Stewart Downing: Solid and dependable again from the winger. 7
Adama Traore: Scored a well-taken goal and was head and shoulders above every other player. Glimpses of what he is capable of. 8
Patrick Bamford: Another game, another goal for the striker. Won’t get too many easier than this, either. 7
Subs:
Lewis Baker (66 for Besic): Slowly being reintegrated into the squad and showed some tidy touches after his introduction. 6
Martin Crainie (83 for Downing): Brought on too late to make any real impact against one of his former clubs 5
Britt Assombalonga (90 for Bamford): N/A
Subs not used: Dimi, Fry, Johnson, Harrison.
BARNSLEY
Nick Townsend: Had a day to forget especially with the calamitous third goal. Redeemed himself slightly with a good stop to keep out Adama late on. 5
Daniel Pinillos: Couldn’t cope with Adama’s sheer pace. 4
Liam Lindsay: Will be disappointed with some of the goals when he sees them back. 5
Adam Jackson: Shackled Bamford relatively well but again will have concerns over the defending of his side. 5
Dimitri Cavare: Showed some guile but looked out of place at times. 4
Gary Gardner: Got overran in midfield. Not his best day in a Barnsley shirt. 4
Christophe Knasmullner: Found it hard up against the hosts’ razor-sharp and combative midfield trio 5
Ryan Hedges: Offered little going forward and was hooked at the break. 4
Joe Williams: Tried on plenty of occasions to get his side forward, but more often than not they weren’t on his wave-length. Positive performance before being subbed. 6
Kieffer Moore: Cut a frustrated figure first half but was different beast in the second. Took his goal well and hit post afterwards. 6
Oliver McBurnie: Did his best to be a menace but was largely shackled by Boro’s defence. 5
Subs:
Mamadou Thiam (46 for Hedges): Made a big difference after being introduced at the break. 6
Lloyd Isgrove (61 for Knasmullner): Pint-sized winger showed tenacity and whipped a couple of decent crosses in. 5
Stephen Mallan (76 for Williams): Made no real impression on the match, which had pretty much been sealed by time of his introduction. 4
Subs not used: Davies, Moncur, Yiadom, Pearson.