Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards provides transfer update as defender nears exit

MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Rob Edwards has reiterated his confidence that his options will be boosted before the end of the summer window – after their lack of squad depth was badly exposed in a brutal 4-0 EFL Cup home exit against League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

The visitors, who changed their entire starting 11 from their weekend win at Mansfield Town, produced an outstanding performance to heap embarrassment upon Boro.

Edwards’ side produced a disjointed, unsatisfactory display, with elements of it bordering on the atrocious.

It could well be a busy time before September 1, with defender Rav van den Berg putting the finishing touches to his big-money move to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln.

Rav van den Berg.

That should hopefully provide some funds for Edwards in terms of squad recruitment, with Boro currently looking particularly deficient in terms of centre forward options alongside other issues across the park, including left wing-back.

Edwards, whose side visit Millwall in the Championship this weekend, said: “I think things are there anyway and we’re working hard behind the scenes. I know everyone will get bored of me saying that. But there will be people coming in.

"This (result) doesn’t change anything.

"I’m pretty clear on where we’re at and what I think we need to do.

Middlesbrough chief Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"I think Kieran (Scott) and all the recruitment team are as well.

"I think tonight (Doncaster result) just highlighted one or two bits, but nothing that we didn’t already know. They (Doncaster) made 11 changes, so… Listen, we know where we’re at and what we need.”

Asked if there were any updates with van den Berg, he added: "We’ll know for certain in due course.

"It will benefit everyone, of course. You don’t want these things rolling on too long.

"It won’t affect the lads in the dressing room.

"The whole thing has been very amicable and he’s been good around the lads and good around training. He and I have kept a good relationship throughout it as well. We want that resolved as quickly as possible so we can all move forward.