Middlesbrough chief hits out over horror challenge

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate slammed Marcus Browne after the substitute was sent off just 12 minutes after coming on in his team’s 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

Browne appeared off the bench in the 51st minute and saw Marcus Tavernier cancel out Andre Ayew’s opener to make it 1-1.

But in his short spell on the pitch, the 21-year-old was booked for diving as he appealed for a penalty and then received a straight red for a horror challenge on Mike van der Hoorn.

Middlesbrough ended the game with nine men as Paddy McNair was also sent off for an elbow on Matt Grimes. Woodgate’s men have received four red cards in their last eight games.

He said: “When we got back into it at 1-1 there was only one team that was going to go on and win the game. But then there is the decision from Marcus to make a horrific tackle. I absolutely can’t condone that. It’s a terrible tackle and it’s a straight red card.

“He has let his team down. It’s a red card all day long and I don’t know what he’s thinking. He had just been booked for simulation, so surely you have to think about that?

“Paddy’s is a yellow card in my opinion, but the ill-discipline from Marcus has cost us the game. It’s a rash decision and a two-footed tackle. We will definitely appeal Paddy’s and Marcus will definitely get fined.”

Swansea’s man advantage allowed Ayew to make it 2-1 before Sam Surridge wrapped it up and there was still time for Middlesbrough to go down to nine as McNair departed.

Swansea City: Woodman, Roberts, Cabango, van der Hoorn, Bidwell, Byers (Fulton 60), Grimes, Dhanda (McKay 68), Ayew, Surridge, Celina (John 72). Unused substitutes: Nordfeldt, Borja Baston, Kalulu, Naughton.

Middlesbrough: Pears, Howson, Ayala, Fry, Coulson, McNair, Clayton (Browne 51), Saville (Gestede 76), Johnson (Wing 82), Fletcher, Tavernier. Unused substitutes: Mejias, Spence, Walker, Liddle.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northamptonshire).