Middlesbrough confirm Jonathan Woodgate as new head coach - with Robbie Keane named as his assistant

JONATHAN WOODGATE has been confirmed as the new head coach at Middlesbrough.

The 39-year-old will head a new-look coaching team and has agreed a three-year deal.

He will be assisted by his former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Robbie Keane - who will combine work with his role as an assistant to Mick McCarthy with the Republic of Ireland.

Former goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich, who worked at the club during the Aitor Karanka era from 2013-17, will be part of the coaching staff in a new role.

Ex-Boro keeper Danny Coyne has been appointed as the club's new goalkeeping coach.

A club statement read: "There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad.

"It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"Jonathan’s vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity."