Middlesbrough confirm Paddy McNair red card appeal

Middlesbrough have appealed against the red card Paddy McNair received in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Swansea City.

The versatile Northern Ireland international was sent off for “serious foul play” after catching Matt Grimes with an elbow.

It was the first of two red cards Boro picked up in the game, with Marcus Browne also dismissed. They have had four players dismissed this season, more than any other Championship club.

With Boro's squad ravaged by injury, they can ill afford two suspensions that will rule players out for the rest of 2019.

The Teessiders play relegation rivals Stoke City and Huddersfield Town in their next two matches, before completing their programme for the year at league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

After the match, manager Jonathan Woodgate said he thought McNair's challenge was worthy of no more than a yellow card, so the appeal is no surprise.

There was no such defence of substitute Browne, who Woodgate criticised for his recklessness in lunging at Mike van der Hoorn.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper felt that McNair's was the worse challenge of the two.

McNair, who struggled at times to impress Woodgate's predecessor Tony Pulis, has only missed one Championship game this season.

Boro confirmed on Tuesday they have submitted evidence to the Football Association, and will now wait for a response.