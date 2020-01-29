Middlesbrough dealt transfer blow as rivals emerge for target, Derby County chase former AC Milan ace - Championship gossip

While signing players in the new year is a famously difficult task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems ready to be snapped up. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Hoops pursue Parrott QPR look set to up their efforts to secure Spurs starlet Troy Parrott on loan, after Nahki Wells was recalled from his temporary spell with the Hoops by Burnley. (Sky Sports)

2. Whites defender hopes take hit Leeds United's hopes of keeping hold of star loanee Ben White appear to have taken a blow, with reports suggesting that the defender will be a regular starter for Brighton next season. (The Athletic)

3. Bluebirds battle for Hornets outcast Cardiff City and Anderlecht are set to go toe-to-toe in the race to land Watford forward Isaac Success, who is likely to be let out on loan to get some invaluable first team experience. (Wales Online)

4. Baggies close in on Robinson deal West Bromwich Albion are said to be closing in on a loan move for Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson, who has featured sparingly for the Blades since joining for 8m last summer. (Football Insider)

