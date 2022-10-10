Middlesbrough dressing room Michael Carrick tipped to take over 'very positive' insists caretaker Leo Percovich

By Sunday morning Carrick was 4/7 to start his managerial career on Teesside, although former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan and ex-Barnsley defender Rob Edwards are also seen as contenders.

Percovich, who has overseen a 1-0 win over Birmingham City and Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Millwall where Zian Fleming scored twice, says morale is good and the season recoverable.

“The dressing room is very positive,” he insisted. “This could be a very good season for us. We’ve started badly, but it doesn’t mean the season is gone."

POSITIVE: Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former player and coach Carrick had a three-game caretaker stint at Manchester United which saw him win two and draw one.