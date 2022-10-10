Middlesbrough dressing room Michael Carrick tipped to take over 'very positive' insists caretaker Leo Percovich
MillwallACE 80MiddlesbroughACE 80trrstbdfb
By Sunday morning Carrick was 4/7 to start his managerial career on Teesside, although former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan and ex-Barnsley defender Rob Edwards are also seen as contenders.
Percovich, who has overseen a 1-0 win over Birmingham City and Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Millwall where Zian Fleming scored twice, says morale is good and the season recoverable.
“The dressing room is very positive,” he insisted. “This could be a very good season for us. We’ve started badly, but it doesn’t mean the season is gone."
Most Popular
Former player and coach Carrick had a three-game caretaker stint at Manchester United which saw him win two and draw one.
He is expected to bring in Rene Meulensteen and Mike Phelan to support him if appointed.