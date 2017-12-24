Middlesbrough - Early contenders to replace Garry Monk at the Riverside

MIDDLESBROUGH look set to spend the Christmas period looking for a new manager after they parted company with Garry Monk on Saturday night

The former Swansea and Leeds United boss had been under pressure following a run containing four defeats in six games, but he appeared to have bought himself some time with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday. However, he left his job just hours later and becomes Middlesbrough’s shortest-serving manager. Here, we look at possible contenders for the job at the Riverside. Add your own thoughts on who shlould be the next Boro boss in the comments section down below.