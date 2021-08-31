Middlesbrough FC follow up signing of Andraz Sporar with capture of James Lea Siliki

New Middlesbrough signing Andraz Sporar. Picture: Getty Images.

The arrival of Sporting Lisbon marksman Sporar, who the club have been trailing for some time, has provided the club with another much-needed additional goalscoring option. He has joined on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances.

He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.

A lack of goals was widely credited as the chief reason for Boro's inability to last the Championship play-off pace last term, with no player reaching double figures.

The club's top-scorer was Duncan Watmore, who netted nine times after joining last Autumn.

While Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks have made impressive starts to their Boro careers, Warnock has consistently hammered home the need for more firepower and the arrival of Sporar should help increase the club's potency in the final third.

On Sporar, linked with SPL giants Celtic in late 2019, Warnock said: “He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line. He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh (Coburn) so we’re delighted to get him.”

Sporar is currently on international duty with Slovenia where he faces World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia, Malta, and Croatia before returning to join up with his new teammates ahead of the trip to Coventry City on Saturday week.

Following on from the signing of Sporar, Boro have now beaten off competition to sign Rennes midfielder Lea-Siliki, 26, on loan.

It is the club's third signing in the past two days following the earlier addition of winger Onel Hernandez on loan.

Warnock commented: "James is another name that came up and he will be another good addition to the squad. My contacts in France are very impressed with him and we feel he will add to what we have, particularly with his range of passing."