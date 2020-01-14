Middlesbrough FC head coach Jonathan Woodgate reveals pride after giving Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur a late scare

MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Jonathan Woodgate heaped praise on his side's spirited second-half response after handing former club Tottenham Hotspur a late scare en route to a 2-1 defeat on Boro's first ever visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It looked like being a long night for Boro in their FA Cup third-round replay after early goals were gifted to Jose Mourinho's Spurs - with Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela being the beneficiaries.

But Boro showed spirit and heart on the resumption and reduced the arrears late on through substitute George Saville as they exited the competition with honour intact.

Woodgate, who says that there is likely to be an update regarding the condition of West Ham target Darren Randolph in the next 24 hours, said: "I don't like losing and if you gift Tottenham two goals like that, it is difficult.

"But our players showed fight, desire and hunger right to the end and I am proud of them.

"When you get beat, go down with a fight and we showed that."

Opposite number Jose Mourinho added: "We did very well, especially in the first half.

"In the second half, we started losing passing in midfield and gave them the chance.

"Jonathan was not sleeping. He was awake and ready for the game with Robbie (Keane).

"But we should have scored more goals to kill the tie."