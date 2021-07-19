Middlesbrough FC look at former Huddersfield Town midfielder Jamie Paterson on trial

Neil Warnock.

Paterson, 29, is a free agent after leaving Bristol City at the end of last season and will spend the new few days training and playing with the Boro squad in the south-west.

Warnock said: “Jamie is a lad I’ve always kept in touch with.

"It’s a good opportunity to have look at him in this environment, it’s a no-brainer really."

Paterson played over 150 times for the Robins after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2016.

The Coventry-born player started his career with Walsall before linking up with Forest - subsequently featuring for Huddersfield during a season-long loan in 2015-16.

Paterson later spent time on loan at Derby in 2019-20.

He will feature in Boro's pre-season friendly at Saltash United on Monday evening (7pm).

Boro will then face further non-league opposition in Tavistock on Wednesday before visiting Warnock's former club Plymouth Argyle on Friday.