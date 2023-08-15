MIDDLESBROUGH are set to be buoyed by the arrival of two new signings ahead of their Championship home game with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Teessiders, whose limited squad depth has been exposed at the start of the campaign by way of two successive defeats, are close to confirming the signings of Atalanta forward Emmanuel Latte Lath and Danish left-back Lukas Engel – to improve the options of head coach Michael Carrick.

Going out of the exit door will be last season's star turn Chuba Akpom, who is putting the finishing touches to a €12m move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, with over €2m of potential add-ons.

Akpom, whose existing contract at Boro was due to expire next summer, is poised to sign a five-year deal at Ajax.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick applauds Boro fans after his side's 4-2 Championship loss at Huddersfield Town last seasom. The sides meet on Teesside this weekend. Picture: PA.

Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens recently pulled out of the race to sign the 27-year-old, who was a revelation at Boro last season. His prefered destination was Ajax, while rumours of a bid from Sheffield United never materalised, despite interest.

Akpom's loss will hopefully be mitigated by the arrival of Latte Lath, who impressed on loan at Swiss outfit St Gallen, notching 16 goals in 34 matches last term.

The Ivorian, 24, who offers a pacy option alongside a goal threat, is set to join in a €5m move and will boost a Boro side who have yet to find the net at league level in 2023-24.

The impending arrival of Engel, who has completed a medical at Boro, from Danish top-flight outfit Silkeborg is also expected to be signed off shortly.

The fee is reportedly set at €2m, with Engel's addition expected to bolster a problem area for Boro, in need of a fresh option at left-back after missing out on the signing of Ryan Giles, who elected to head to Premier League side Luton Town.