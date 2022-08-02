Boro, armed with cash to spend following the big-money sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, to Spurs and Bournemouth respectively, are in the market for several players ahead of the closure of the window on September 1.

Speaking recently, manager Chris Wilder spoke of his desire to bring in five new signings - with the Teessiders chasing at least two new forwards.

Despite already bringing in Marcus Forss from Brentford, the Teessiders remain short of striking options, while young attacker Josh Coburn is set to be allowed out on loan ahead of the deadline to get a full season of regular football under his belt at a lower-division club. A number of clubs are interested.

Jacob Greaves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Bringing in a left-sided centre-half is another priority for Boro, with Greaves firmly on their radar. Watford are also being linked with a move.

Speaking last month, City vice-chairman Tan Kesler confirmed that Boro had enquired about the possibility of signing defender Jacob Greaves.

The Hull-born centre-half, son of former Tigers player Mark, has impressed many onlookers with his progress over the past two seasons, with the 21-year-old enjoying an outstanding first full season at second-tier level last term.

Earlier on in the summer, the City hierarchy revealed that they were speaking with Greaves and fellow academy product Brandon Fleming regarding the prospect of him signing a long-term contract.

Greaves' current deal runs until next summer, although the club does have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Kesler said: "Jacob played all our games and kind of wants to see himself at a certain level - him and his dad.

"We see him on a progressive level. To prove my point, I just got a phone call from Middlesbrough. Not just meaning two weeks ago. They asked me about his current situation and would we consider selling him.

"We said 'sure, we will listen to any offers'. They came back with some numbers that were not even significant to what our investment (valuation) is. So we said no. Other than that, I did not receive any official offers for Jacob or Brandon (Fleming).

"Why I am saying this to you is because I want fans to know all this information flying around. The real story is I have not had an official offer for both of them.

"For me, they are both part of the team and I'd like to extend with them.