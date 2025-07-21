Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Window shopping could shape Boro's formation next season

Rob Edwards says what business Middlesbrough do in the transfer business is likely to dictate his formation for next season, rather than the other way around.

The Teessiders are yet to add to the squad which fell disappointingly short of last season's play-offs.

Edwards has had success with previous clubs using three central defenders and started that way in the club's first public match of his tenure, a 3-3 draw at Mansfield Town. But in the final 30 minutes he switched to the 4-2-3-1 formation that predecessor Michael Carrick favoured.

Some managers can be dogmatic about formations, but Edwards says he is open-minded at this stage, and may look to build a squad that can play in different ways.

“We’re still looking at it at the moment, looking at what might fit the group," he said. "I think it (3-4-2-1) fitted the XI that we put out there in the first half. Obviously we then changed to a back four later on when we made some changes.

“I’m still fairly open. Depending on what we’re able to get in recruitment-wise, it might be that we are able to flip between a few things.

"My main focus will be on principles and the way we go about things. I want us to be aggressive and I want us to press high. I want us to have control, and have that control as far away from our goal as possible, try to attack quickly.

“Whether that’s with a three, a two or a four, it doesn’t matter too much. We’ll probably make slight tweaks tactically within every game anyway because every opposition offers you something different to have to work out. I wouldn’t read too much into using a back three today. I just felt it suited the group that we had out there at the start.”

OPEN-MINDED: New Middlesbrough coach Rob Edwards (Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Callum Brittain, an effective wing-back for Barnsley, who has been a regular right-back in Blackburn Rovers' back fours for the three years since he left, has been linked with Boro, as has Hull City central defender Alfie Jones.

Jones could end up replacing Rav van den Berg, with Feyenoord showing an interest in the Dutch under-21 international.

A good Under-21 European Championship built on the 21-year-old's season at the Riverside, and Middlesbrough will not want to sell a player with two years left on his contract cheaply.