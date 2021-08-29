Middlesbrough hoping to add up to three new faces before transder deadline window closes

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock argues with the linesman during the Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Boro captain Jonny Howson struck nine minutes before half-time with a tidy lob to cancel out Rovers’ brilliant opener when Sam Gallagher struck from distance in the 17th minute.

Neither side did enough after that to win the game, with both having players dismissed in the last 10 minutes. Rovers’ Hayden Carter was sent off for a second booking before Morsy saw red.

Middlesbrough looked more dangerous without really testing goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski on too many occasions.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair holds off Blackburn Rovers' Ian Poveda at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Warnock’s side have only won one of their opening five matches and there was a sense of frustration afterwards, mainly directed at referee Michael Salisbury.

“It was a very poor decision, he said to the fourth official that it was a straight red, deliberately injuring him,” said Warnock. “I don’t even think it was a yellowWe will appeal against it.

“It shows the situation when I walk on to the pitch calmly and he says ‘can I see you in 30?’ Twenty-nine-and-a-half-minutes later, he has gone with everyone. That sums him up today for me.

“We played some nice stuff. Hopefully we will have two or three by Tuesday who we can change a game with.”

Warnock confirmed Middlesbrough are closing in on the loan signing of Norwich’s Onel Hernandez. He added: “I am hoping to have a chat with him. He is the type of lad we need.”

Middlesbrough: Lumley, McNair, Hall, Fry, A Dijksteel, Morsy, Tavernier, Howson, Jones (Bola 77), Watmore (Olusanya 67), Crooks. Unused substitutes: Payero, Peltier, Bamba, Daniels, Coburn.

Blackburn Rovers: Kaminski, Carter, Lenihan, Ayala, Pickering, Brereton, Poveda-Ocampo (Buckley 60), Clarkson (Dolan 60), Travis, Rothwell (Magloire 46), Gallagher. Unused substitutes: Davenport, Pears, Butterworth, Chapman.