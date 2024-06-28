Middlesbrough international winger set to join Championship rivals on loan

MIDDLESBROUGH winger Sammy Silvera is set to join Championship rivals Portsmouth on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

The former Central Coast Mariners player and Australian international joined the club last summer and featured in 37 Championship fixtures last term, making 12 starts.

The opportunity for him to become a regular starter at Pompey, who have returned to the second tier after a lengthy absence, is likely to see him head to the south coast, although the 23-year-old is seen as a player who is still in Boro’s long-term plans – with no option likely to be inserted into the deal to allow it to become permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silvera showed glimpses of his talent for Michael Carrick’s side last season, netting key goals against the likes of Leicester and Swansea, but with competition intensified by the arrival of former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg and with the likes of Riley McGree, Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss back in the fray following injury, he could find his opportunities more limited.