Middlesbrough international winger set to join Championship rivals on loan
The former Central Coast Mariners player and Australian international joined the club last summer and featured in 37 Championship fixtures last term, making 12 starts.
The opportunity for him to become a regular starter at Pompey, who have returned to the second tier after a lengthy absence, is likely to see him head to the south coast, although the 23-year-old is seen as a player who is still in Boro’s long-term plans – with no option likely to be inserted into the deal to allow it to become permanent.
Silvera showed glimpses of his talent for Michael Carrick’s side last season, netting key goals against the likes of Leicester and Swansea, but with competition intensified by the arrival of former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg and with the likes of Riley McGree, Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss back in the fray following injury, he could find his opportunities more limited.
Boro allowed fringe player Hayden Coulson to complete a permanent move to Blackpool on Thursday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.