Middlesbrough lead way for Leeds United target, West Brom braced for striker bids, Reading chase ex-Swansea man plus more Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are one of four clubs hoping to sign Alaves winger Ibai Gomez. The 28-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future with SD Eibar, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao said to be waiting in the wings. (AS)

Meanwhile, Leeds are keeping tabs on Bohemians striker Ali Reghba but Middlesbrough lead the race to sign him ahead of the January window. The 18-year-old is currently on a two-week trial at the Riverside Stadium. (Football Insider)

Former Swansea City manager Francisco Guidolin could replace Paul Clement at Reading following the club's poor start to the season. Steve Bruce was another name to be linked with the managerial post last month. (Wales Online)

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January swoop for Brentford attacker Ollie Watkins. The West London club reportedly value the 22-year-old at £20million. (Daily Mail)

However, Spurs also remain keen on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack and are keeping a close eye on his progress. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion could part with Jay Rodriguez in January with Burnley set to revisit a deal for £18million-rated striker. (Sky Sports)