MIddlesbrough manager Chris Wilder delighted to add Neil Taylor and retain Isaiah Jones

The 32-year-old Wales international was a free agent after leaving Villa in the summer and has been on trial with Boro during the international break – and has now become new manager Chris Wilder’s first new signing.

Taylor, capped 43 times by his country, has been registered with the EFL before the deadline of 12pm on Friday and is available for the visit of the Lions in Wilder’s first game in charge of the Teessiders.

Wilder said: “Looking at the market we are in at this particular time, it is a great one for us.

Bags of experience: Former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor has joined Middlesbrough. Picture: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

“He adds balance and competition to Marc Bola which is desperately needed.

“Neil is a player of pedigree with a great attitude. He is still fit and played for the under-23s for an hour last week, I think it is a smart bit of business until the middle of January, then we can go from there.”

Meanwhile, promising winger Isaiah Jones has signed a new deal, securing his future at the club until June 2025.

On the ex-Tooting and Mitcham player, who has made a significant first-team breakthrough this year, Wilder said: “I am delighted he has committed to the future. It is important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players.