Middlesbrough sign Charlton Athletic defender Anfernee Dijksteel - but Barnsley target Marcus Tavernier is likely to be staying put

MIDDLESBROUGH have signed Charlton Athletic right-back Anfernee Dijksteel for an undisclosed fee - but are unlikely to sell Barnsley target Marcus Tavernier.

Dutch-born Dijksteel, who has signed a three-year deal, will wear the number two shirt at the Riverside this season and is likely to be Boro’s first-choice right-back. Reports suggest he has joined for a fee of around £2m.

The signing of Dijksteel follows on from the additions of goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, winger Marcus Browne and left-back Marc Bola.

On the outgoing front, Tavernier has been a target for Barnsley, who have reportedly seen two offers turned down with speculation suggesting that they will come back with another bid.

But the Leeds-born player remains firmly in the plans of head coach Jonathan Woodgate, with Boro not planning to cash in on the 20-year-old, who remains a big part of the Teessiders' plans this season.

On the signing of ex-Holland under-20s player Dijksteel, Woodgate said: "Anfernee is another young player who fits the mould of what we want at this club. He is the type of footballer I like.

"I like the way he gets forward and the way he gets back, he is very athletic.

"I have watched him and I like what I have seen. I have done a lot of work on him, and he is my number one choice."