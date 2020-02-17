Middlesbrough star targeted by Premier League trio ahead of summer transfer scrap, Derby County to battle Nottingham Forest for League Two sensation - Championship gossip

The Championship's race for promotion continued to produce some surprises and unexpected turns last weekend, as just one side in the top seven managed to secure a win.

Meanwhile, the battle against relegation was equally intriguing, as both Luton Town and Barnsley picked up shock wins away from home, while fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic second a point. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Derby County and Nottingham Forest are among a host of sides said to be interested in Crewe defender Perry Ng. The Liverpool-born defender has previously stated a desire to play for the Singapore senior side. (Nottingham Post)

Football pundit Danny Mills has claimed that Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has enough quality to play for England, and suggested he'd be in the Euro 2020 squad if he was a top tier footballer. (Football Insider)

Long-term Leeds admirers QSI are said to be biding their time to invest until the summer, with a "full buy-out" potentially on the cards. Alternatively, minority investors 49ers Enterprise may look to up their stake. (The Athletic)

Sheffield Wednesday trio Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and David Bates are all understood to be training with the U23 squad, as boss Garry Monk looks to help "the environment" of the club. (Sheffield Star)

Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, who has been out on loan with Fulham, has been officially ruled of action for the rest of the season, as he is to undergo surgery for a serious foot injury. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Middlesbrough star Lewis Wing is said to have attracted interest from Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton, as the south coast trio prepare to battle for the tenacious midfielder in the summer. (Team Talk)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that he tried to get Blues sensation to join Derby County on loan during his time with the Rams last season, and lauded the player's exceptional crossing ability. (Daily Mail)

Queens Park Rangers are said to be plotting a move for Sweden international Alexander Milosevic, who became a free agent in October after leaving Nottingham Forest. (The 72)

Birmingham City are hopeful that loanee striker Scott Hogan won't be out for a significant amount of time with injury, after taking a hefty boot to the ankle against Brentford last weekend. (Birmingham Mail)