Middlesbrough transfer latest: Boro sign prolific international striker in busy flurry of activity at end of summer window
The 24-year-old has joined the club on a five-year deal from Slovan Bratislava and his arrival follows Friday’s cpatire of Sengalese frontman Kaly Sene.
On the outgoing front, Marcus Forss has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan, following on from defender Neto Borges’ loan switch to Bristol City.
Strelec has had two separate spells in the Slovak capital.
He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he struck 44 times in 96 appearances and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.
Strelec has also represented his country at all levels and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.
Strelec said: "I’m delighted to be here.
"There was a lot of speculation over the last nine months and I wanted to come here. I’m very happy that I’m here now and I can finally play for Boro.
"I’ve heard that the fans are amazing and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”