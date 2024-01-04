MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick says the club are ‘close’ to signing Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz.

Boro are set to beat off interest from Championship rivals Southampton and Bristol City to bring in the player in a £2.5m deal.

London-born Azaz had been partway through an impressive season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle, but was recalled by parent club Villa in order to be sold on a permanent basis.

French outfit Toulouse are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old, who also excelled at Argyle in another loan spell last term - where he helped the Devonians win promotion back to the second tier after a lengthy absence.

French outfit Toulouse are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old, who also excelled at Argyle in another loan spell last term - where he helped the Devonians win promotion back to the second tier after a lengthy absence.

Middlesbrough have snapped up Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who has spent the past season and a half on loan at Plymouth Argyle. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Carrick said: “I can say it's close. We're still waiting on a few things to be finalised but we're very hopeful it will be done pretty soon."

Azaz, 23, of Irish and Israeli descent, started his career at West Brom before moving to Midlands rivals Villa. He spent productive loan spells earlier in his career at Newport County and Cheltenham Town.

Capped at under-21 level by Ireland, Azaz has been one of Argyle’s key performers this season, scoring seven goals and recording five assists.

He netted in the club’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Boro at Home Park in November and also struck with a sublime volley in the club’s 3-3 draw against Watford on New Year’s Day.

Azaz has been monitored by the Teesside club for some time and is well known to Boro coach Aaron Danks from his time in the Midlands at Villa.

Carrick added: "Naturally he fits into that spot. He played well against us when we played them down there.

"He's had a terrific season and is at a really good age. He's had good experience for his age and played through the leagues in different scenarios.

"He moved away from home at a young age and grew up quite quickly.

"There's a lot that side as well as the football side and where he is in his career. He's at a really good stage to take the next step. Fingers crossed it gets sorted out quite quickly.

The arrival of Azaz would represent a welcome early strike in the January window for Boro, who brought in Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer on loan from Villa 12 months ago.