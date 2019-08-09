Middlesbrough v Brentford - Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro in stark contrast to the Tony Pulis team Bees humbled

AFTER a ‘tipping point’ in the Tony Pulis era against a visiting Brentford side last Spring, his successor Jonathan Woodgate is aiming to lay down a marker of a different sort today.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. (Picture: PA)

Boro’s Indian sign over the Londoners was ended in March when the Bees triumphed 2-1 to claim their first league win over the Teessiders in 13 attempts since before World War Two.

It was an afternoon which saw Pulis castigated by supporters after sacrificing a forward in Britt Assombalonga to bring on a defender in George Friend – despite Boro leading 1-0 with just over an hour gone – with the hosts going onto lose and the manager’s relationship with many fans broken beyond repair.

That said, it was an afternoon when the stylish Bees played with swagger and elan and were fully worthy of victory, with Woodgate eager to see further signs of Boro’s own style makeover today after an thrilling 3-3 draw in their opener at Luton.

Seeking to be put entertainment back on the menu for Boro supporters after a turgid past few seasons at the Riverside Stadium, Woodgate – in his first competitive home game in charge today – said: “It is different. It takes time to build it. Luton was a great performance I got from my players.

“You have seen how I want to play. I have made that clear from the start in my press conference. I was not lying. That is how I want to play.

“If you look at how many times we won the ball in the final third, I think we had the most regains in the final third in the leagues.

“That is how I want the game to be played, I want to win the ball high up.

“All right, sometimes it is risk and reward and they do get past your press, but it is how we get back in.

“I want to play an exciting brand of football.”

Meanwhile, Woodgate says that he expects the much-fancied Bees to be among the promotion contenders this term, despite the loss of a number of key players including Neal Maupay, Ezri Konsa and Romain Sawyers.

He added: They play a really good brand of football. They’ve got good depth to their squad as well.

“I think they will be up there with the money they have spent. They have just cashed in on Maupay but they have still got Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, midfielder Mathia Jensen. They are a really good team.

“But we will be more than ready for them.”