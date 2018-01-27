Middlesbrough v Brighton: Tony Pulis determined to maintain Boro momentum

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has stressed that he will not entertain the prospect of any of his main first-team squad heading out on loan ahead of next week’s window deadline.

Pulis has allowed a host of young fringe players to head out on a temporary basis, but is adopting a different stance regarding his senior players – despite fielding plenty of interest.

Ashley Fletcher, in particular, has been linked with a loan move to a number of clubs, with Barnsley being long-time admirers of the Keighley-born player, who enjoyed a productive loan spell there in 2016.

The likes of Sunderland and Norwich have also been linked.

Pulis, who reiterated that he will not be spending any money on signings before Wednesday’s deadline, with any incoming activity likely to revolve around loans, said: “There has been interest in four or five of our players. They have been loans more than permanent deals.

“At the moment, the people have rung up about loans, but they have got absolutely no chance. We are not going to give players away.”

Despite having an important home Championship game on the horizon on Tuesday night against Sheffield Wednesday, who will have the benefit of an extra day’s rest, Pulis says that he is not planning on making too many changes today against Brighton, who make their first visit to Teesside since that epic promotion decider in May, 2016.

Mindful of the need to generate more momentum with Boro showing signs of getting their season moving in the right direction, he added: “We need to keep the momentum going, if we can.

“We had a great result at QPR and this is a game against a Premier League team who will be favourites, but it is a good game for us to go out there and enjoy it.

“I will make a few changes, but there will not be wholesale changes.

“One or two players need to be given the opportunity to play as they have not had that chance with me.

“One or two who have not started (yet) will start.”