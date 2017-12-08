Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town: Boro fans demanding not words but deeds

AS much as Garry Monk has attempted to acknowledge the frustrations of sections of Middlesbrough’s disgruntled supporters this week he will plainly know that the time for talking is over.

Boro’s under-fire manager cut a furious figure in the aftermath of last weekend’s insipid televised loss at Bristol City, apologising to travelling fans for his side’s “unacceptable” performance and taking to social media in the week to reinforce that message to the club’s broader support.

The Boro chief also cancelled a scheduled day off for players on Monday with his side teetering on the brink of a mid-season crisis and his reign possibly too.

The perils of another poor performance from his side this afternoon will not need spelling out for former Leeds United boss Monk, with actions and not words expected by the Teesside public, who have seen their side beat just one rival in the top half of the table this season.

On questions about his own future, Monk, who was sacked as Swansea manager exactly two years ago, said: “I do not look at things about me.

“I have my responsibility and I am happy to take that.

I look at my job as being to help these players, the team and the club. That is all I am focused on and it is all I care about. I am not worried about questions about me. Middlesbrough manager, Garry Monk

“But I look at my job as being to help these players, the team and the club. That is all I am focused on and it is all I care about.

“I am not worried about questions about me. I want this club to grow and improve and I want our fans to enjoy that.

“There have been glimpses of where they can enjoy the type of football we want to play and I think they can see what we can be.

“But, of course, we need to give them that on a much more consistent basis, and produce a much higher standard on a consistent basis than we have been.

“We have to do much better and that is the focus.”