Middlesbrough v Luton Town - Jonathan Woodgate confident strong bench will see Boro rise

IN football, the moods of supporters are perhaps more transient than they have ever been.

A month-and-a-half ago, Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate was busy being feted by all and sundry following Boro’s dramatic festive transformation which saw them move away from the relegation zone on the back of four successive league victories – including the high-profile scalps of West Bromwich and Preston.

Fast-forward to now and Boro have not won in eight matches in all competitions since a New Year’s Day win at Deepdale, with the restlessness of natives likely to increase if the Teessiders do not accrue significant points against the bottom two of Luton and Barnsley in the next week.

A Kenilworth Road appointment was where Woodgate’s managerial career began on August 2 and it has proved a rollercoaster ever since.

Offering his take on his Boro tenure, Woodgate, who has refused to get drawn into the reasons why former Riverside favoruite and captain Ben Gibson has returned to Boro’s Rockliffe Park base to train away from parent club Burnley. said: “We have progressed in certain departments.

“Throughout the season, I have not had a full strength squad to pick from, maybe only once, I would say.

“Now it is getting better and now we are getting a full bench together and I have a lot more options.

“From the start, I did not envisage us to be this far down the table. I expected us to be higher but it has not materialised like that and that is how it is.”

With senior defenders George Friend and Ryan Shotton back in the reckoning and Boro’s treatment room nothing like as congested as it was, no excuses on the injury front are likely to be afforded to Woodgate in the weeks ahead.