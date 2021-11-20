Middlesbrough v Millwall: Chris Wilder ready for warm embrace of Boro fans

His Sheffield United side beat Norwich City 1-0 in front of a crowd of over 31,000 at Bramall Lane on March 7, 2020, to move up to the giddy heights of sixth in the Premier League, above the likes of Manchester United and Spurs. Life was pretty swell.

Covid-19 then crudely intervened and the rest is history. Not in a good way; with his last year at his boyhood club played out amid the depressing backdrop of empty arenas and hard results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Riverside Stadium will not be quite as packed out in red and white today as the Lane was on that heady early-Spring day. But there will be renewed expectancy ahead of Wilder’s first game in charge at Middlesbrough.

Fan favourite: Chris Wilder was a hero to Sheffield United fans, a status in time he hopes to get to with Middlesbrough who begin life under their new manager at home to Millwall. (Picture: Sport Image)

For Wilder, it will be the start of a new journey and a return to something resembling normality.

It is the thing he craved when he was scratching around at the start of the season waiting to get back into the only profession he really knows.

Saturday’s will now become alive again and while Wilder is not an overly sentimental person, he might just have a brief lump in his throat as he arrives at the Riverside today before getting down to business.

Wilder said: “I want people to be excited to come and for it to be the main focus of their week. I want to drive into the car park and see the punters having a pint in the fanzone and really looking forward to it as it’s the main thing.

Chris Wilder unveiled as the new Middlesbrough boss (Picture: Middlesbrough FC)

“When it wasn’t during the pandemic, you saw how it affected everybody. Now we have got ourselves back into a little bit of normality, you see the passion.

“Football is huge in this area and in all of our lives. I want to see that when the team runs out, fans are looking forward to it and not just (saying): ‘We are here again, we’ve been here before, deary me – same old Boro..’ and walking out with 20 minutes to go.

“We all have to take the downsides and disappointments, but hopefully we can have a bit of fun and enjoyment along the way.”

As fits go, Wilder and Boro looks to be a natural one.

Chris Wilder in his days as Sheffield United manager (Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage)

A son of Stocksbridge, the 54-year-old now finds himself in another area once renowned for its steel and his values resonate with working-class Teessiders.

Hard work being a given, allied to a capacity for straight-talking and not suffering fools gladly.

Wilder does not indulge in spin or big promises either. Ultimately his team will do his talking and the punters will make their minds up – as it should be.

He commented: “There’s an incredible enthusiasm about the place in tough, difficult times. We’ve just come from a pandemic and I know how much the football club means to people in the area and the people that work here.

“They have got a part to play. It’s important that we connect all of this club together and spread the word that it is a great club to work for, good people to work for and we are all in it together.

“Let’s be right about it, it is not an incredibly affluent area. People work hard for their money and they want to see people give an honest day’s work. I recognise that with my upbringing.”

Regardless of how things unravelled at United, Wilder’s place in club folklore is assured after composing a medley of magical moments in his first four years. It is now about penning new ones at another working-class club.

Wilder added: “That (Blades) journey has come to an end.

“It was fabulous, I have got incredible memories and experiences that will last me for a lifetime, but I want to build some new experiences and create some new memories.