Middlesbrough v QPR: Latest from the Riverside

Middlesbrough are back in Championship action today when they welcome QPR to the Riverside in the Championship.

Daniel Ayala returns from suspension, but fellow central defender Aden Flint (hamstring) remains sidelined, while George Friend, who came off with a hamstring niggle at Blackburn last Sunday, is also a doubt. Ryan Shotton is also being monitored.

Last six games: Middlesbrough DWLDLW; QPR LWLLLL.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Middlesbrough 3 QPR 2, September 16, 2017; Championship.