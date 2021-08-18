Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie: Defender poses attacking threat.

The Middlesbrough manager has regularly spoken about the importance of centre-backs chipping in with goals, with the impact in both areas of Sean Morrison, his captain at Cardiff City, being a prime example.

Tonight, Warnock comes face to face with another of his former sides in Rangers, who possess a defender in Rob Dickie whose prowess in the final third is also starting to precede him.

Dickie has netted in all of the R’s three matches this term and famously fired in an unstoppable drive in the Londoners’ win on their last Riverside visit in April.

Not that Warnock will be wanting to witness any more of Dickie’s exploits tonight against a Rangers side who have won on their last two trips to Teesside.

Warnock, linked with a move for former QPR player Jake Bidwell, now at Swansea City, said: “You have got to get defenders getting goals if you are going to have a successful season if you are one of the other teams (not relegated from the Premier League).

“That is what I had at Cardiff with Morrison and that is what I want this season from our lads.”

Boro are set to be without Duncan Watmore and Marcus Tavernier again tonight, but Chuba Akpom may return to the bench.

Last six games: Middlesbrough WDLDLW; QPR DDWLWW.

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire).