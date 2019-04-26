Middlesbrough v Reading – No hiding place for Boro, admits Tony Pulis

IN a maddeningly inconsistent campaign for his Middlesbrough side, manager Tony Pulis is likely to be wholly grateful for one final chance at possible redemption.

Boro find themselves outside of the play-offs on goal difference, but with their rival contenders in the three-way fight for the final top-six place – Derby County and Bristol City – facing each other today the Teesside club will be conscious of being able to steal a march on one rival, if not both.

Boro wrap up their season with must-win fixtures against lowly Reading and Rotherham United and Welshman Pulis, ahead of possibly his final home match in charge should his side miss out on the play-offs – admits that there is “no hiding place” now.

Pulis, whose side produced a wretched performance in going down 3-0 at Nottingham Forest on Monday, said: “With two games to go it is still all to play for and we have the opportunity and the players have got to grasp it.

“There is no hiding place now. They have to go out and perform and get the results that everybody wants. We have got two games left that we have to win and that is the bottom line. We have got to be really positive and have a right go.”

Pulis will speak with chairman Steve Gibson regarding his own future after the season is finished, but is coy regarding what his thoughts on the matter.

He added: “I will speak to Steve after this season has finished. I have enjoyed it at this football club. It is a smashing club with a smashing group of supporters.

“I actually had lunch with a father and son and the father has been a season-ticket holder for about 150 years. I sat down with them and they were so passionate about their club and their area.

“Like all clubs there is a real solid base here and this club is worth fighting for.

“There is lots of stuff I need to talk about. Obviously Steve is one of many owners in the Championships not happy with the (Financial Fair Play) rules being broken by certain clubs, so he has that on his plate at the moment.

“Once that is away from him, and the season is over, we will have a clear view of where we are going.”