Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday – Patience of Riverside faithful fully appreciated by Woodgate

MIDDLESBROUGH may be a long way from Riverside nirvana, but it has not stopped Jonathan Woodgate from noticing some subtle differences in mindset among the home faithful of late.

In a season in which most supporters widely expect to be one of transition, Boro’s start has been the embodiment of that.

Within that context, a haul of seven points from the club’s last three Championship fixtures represents some form of progress, even if performances have been far from pitch-perfect.

In his first season of management, Woodgate is grateful for the patience that has been recently shown by the Teesside public during gritty wins over Reading and Wigan and the draw with Millwall.

That stoicism was not always so evident last season when supporters were more vocal in voicing their displeasure at the home fare on offer at times.

Woodgate said: “We have only lost the one (home) game against Brentford, which we should not really have lost.

“But with the fans and the backing we have got, the Reading game was fantastic towards the end and they all stayed and ground it out, like my players did, really.

“We need that support week in, week out. I know at times it is not easy for them; I do understand that.

“But we are all trying to work in the same direction and it is good that they are working with us and not against us, which is really important.”

Boro renew acquaintances today with former manager Garry Monk, who lost 1-0 at the Riverside on his previous visit in August 2018, with the Owls chief having lost all three games against his old side since being sacked at Christmas 2017.

Wednesday’s recent record on Teesside measures up rather better, with the Owls have won and drawn on their last two league visits.