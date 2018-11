Middlesbrough host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

Team news: Ryan Shotton (knee) is the major absentee for Boro alongside Sam McQueen, out for a long spell with a knee ligament injury. Daniel Ayala returns from suspension and he may return to the side at the expense of Dael Fry.

Last six games: Middlesbrough LWDDWD; Wigan DLWLLL.

Referee: D England (South Yorkshire).

Last time: Middlesbrough 1 Wigan 0, April 3, 2015; Championship.