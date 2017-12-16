Millwall 2 Middlesbrough 0: Latest from Boro

Middlesbrough travel to south London looking to take three points from Millwall in the Championship.
Boro, in eighth spot at start of play, sit five points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield United.
Jed Wallace broke the deadlock on 31 minutes for the hosts, before George Saville added a second before half-time.
Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith, Wallace, Tunnicliffe, Saville, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: McLaughlin, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Martin, Elliott, Twardek.
Middlesbrough: Randolph, Christie, Ayala, Gibson, Da Silva, Howson, Leadbitter, Downing, Braithwaite, Bamford, Assombalonga. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Friend, Shotton, Johnson, Forshaw,
Traore, Gestede.
Referee: Oliver Langford (W Midlands)