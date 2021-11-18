Neil Taylor set to become Chris Wilder's first signing at Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder. Picture courtesy of Middlesbrough Football Club.

The 32-year-old Wales international is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa in the summer and has been on trial with Boro during the international break - and is poised to become new manager Chris Wilder' s first new signing.

Taylor, capped 43 times by his country, will need to be registered with the EFL before the deadline of 12pm on Friday to be available for Saturday's visit of Millwall.

At his media unveiling last week, Wilder spoke about having an unbalanced squad in certain areas and the addition of Taylor would provide another valuable full-back/wing back option down the left flank.

Aside from Marc Bola, Boro currently do not have any natural left-sided defenders who are fit, while Hayden Coulson is currently out on loan at Ipswich Town.

Taylor has previously been linked with several clubs overseas in Saudi Arabia and Qatar alongside Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.