Michael Carrick has left his post as Middlesbrough head coach – so who will be next at the SkyBet Championship club?

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after missing out on a play-off place in the season just gone.

Carrick, who previously had a spell as Manchester United’s caretaker manager, had been in charge at Boro since October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the early front-runners for the vacant Boro post, one that will be highly sought-after, with BetVictor offering the latest Football Betting.

Who will be the next manager of Middlesbrough? (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

The frontrunners...

Steve Cooper 1/1 – Out of work since losing his job as Leicester City manager, but took Nottingham Forest to the Premier League.

Rob Edwards 5/4 – Lost his job as Luton manager having taken them up to the Premier League.

Tom Cleverley 5/1 – Impressed early on at Watford before recently being sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Rohl, head coach of Sheffield Wednesday, has been linked with a number of jobs (Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Brian Priske 5/1 – 48-year-old Dane most recently in charge of Feyenoord.

The outsiders

Sean Dyche 16/1 – Would be a coup given he has spent much of the last few years in the Premier League with Burnley and Everton.

Ruben Selles was recently sacked by Hull City (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Jan Dahl Tomasson 16/1 – Started well at Blackburn Rovers before losing his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary O'Neil 20/1 – Former Boro player who has managed in the Premier League with Bournemouth and Wolves.

Steven Gerrard 20/1 – Managing in Saudi Arabia after a successful spell at Rangers, unsuccessful one at Aston Villa.

Dave Challinor 20/1 – Done a cracking job at Stockport County.

Ruben Selles 25/1 – Recently sacked by Hull City despite saving them from relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marti Cifuentes 25/1 – Currently in charge at QPR but his position is perilous.

John Terry 25/1 – Former England defender is waiting for his first big break.

Jack Wilshere 25/1 – Similar scenario to John Terry for the former England man.

Wayne Rooney 25/1 – After unsuccessful spells at Birmingham and Plymouth his stock has plummeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin 25/1 – Hot property this summer, currently being linked to Glasgow Rangers.

Nathan Jones 25/1 – Has just taken Charlton up to the Championship.