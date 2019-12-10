Nottingham Forest 1 Middlesbrough 1 - Paddy McNair on the spot to save point for Boro

Nottingham Forest were left to rue their lack of killer instinct as Middlesbrough somehow escaped the City Ground with a 1-1 draw.

It took until the 63rd minute for Sabri Lamouchi’s side to break their visitors’ resolve, with a thumping header by Ryan Yates.

Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro had offered little attacking threat, as they went in search of their first away win of the season in the Championship.

But when Jack Robinson clipped Marvin Johnson in the box with 10 minutes left, Paddy McNair showed the brand of merciless finishing from the spot that the home side had been lacking.

Forest have only scored 10 times at home this season – and that lack of ruthlessness cost them again.

The Reds dominated the opening exchanges but, with chances for Joe Lolley, Matty Cash, Lewis Grabban and Tiago Silva.

Ashley Fletcher sent a header too close to keeper Brice Samba, in a rare Boro attack.

Ben Watson’s header sent the ball back into the danger zone from an early second half corner, but again Forest could not profit. Ameobi did his best to conjure something on his own, but a brilliant turn and shot ended with another smart save from Aynsley Pears. Yates then hit the bar with a driven volley as Forest continued to push.

And Middlesbrough’s resolve was finally broken in the 63rd minute, when Cash delivered an enticing cross to pick out the timely run of Yates, who this time sent the ball into the back of the net with a powerful header.

Grabban did brilliantly to hold off two Boro defenders with great strength, but then chose to pass to Watson, rather than shoot from a good position – the chance went.

Forest should have had the game wrapped up – but instead handed their visitors a lifeline, when Robinson clipped the heels of substitute Johnson in the penalty area.

McNair emphatically converted from the penalty spot, to draw Middlesbrough level and earn a point that had seemed unlikely for long spells.

Nottm Forest: Samba,Cash, Dawson, Worrall, Robinson, Yates (Adomah 84), Watson, Lolley, Tiago Silva (Semedo 77), Ameobi (Joao Carvalho 72), Grabban. Unused substitutes: Tobias Figueiredo, Mir, Chema, Muric.

Middlesbrough: Pears, Spence (Johnson 67), Howson, Ayala, Fry, Coulson, McNair, Clayton (Walker 74), Saville, Tavernier, Fletcher. Unused substitutes: Mejias, Wood-Gordon, Bola, O’Neill, Liddle.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).