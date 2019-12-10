Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough - Confidence can enable Boro to end wait for away joy

JONATHAN WOODGATE insists that Middlesbrough’s confidence on the road has not taken a battering by events in their last away fixture at Leeds United.

After his side’s recent four-goal thrashing at Elland Road, Woodgate’s lowly Boro outfit – without an away success this season – face a fresh daunting assignment at another high-flying divisional heavyweight in Nottingham Forest this evening.

With the way we have doing recently, I think we are doing really well, to be honest. We are climbing up the table. Okay, it is small steps, but we need to keep on going Middlesbrough boss, Jonathan Woodgate

Much like with their form over the years at Leeds, Boro’s record at the City Ground is also not much to write home about.

All told, the Teessiders have won just twice on their last 24 visits to Nottingham.

But regardless of the contemporary and historical difficulties posed by tonight’s fixture, Woodgate is adamant that Boro will head south with a semblance of hope following Saturday’s priceless victory over Charlton Athletic.

Woodgate said: “Saturday’s result was a positive one, but also a positive performance.

“We were confident after the Barnsley and Hull games and then we had that result against Leeds, who are a top team. But with the way we have doing recently, I think we are doing really well, to be honest.

“We are climbing up the table. Okay, it is small steps, but we need to keep on going and hopefully get a good result against Forest.

“It would be a positive step forward, but it is no easy place to go.

“It is tough and they are well coached and a good team.

“They played a different shape (at Millwall) and left (Lewis) Grabban on the bench and rested quite a few such as (Joe) Lolley and (Albert) Adomah. But they are a good team who are set up well.

“They have got players in abundance going forward and players who make a real difference such as Grabban, (Joao) Carvalbo, (Sammy) Ameobi, Lolley and Adomah.

“But it would be nice to go down there and get a result and we will go into it confident on the back of Saturday.”

Boro top -scorer and former Forest striker Britt Assombalonga and midfielder Lewis Wing will be assessed ahead of tonight’s game.

Paddy McNair, who was suspended on Saturday, is back in the squad.

Last six games: Nottingham Forest WWDWLD; Middlesbrough LDDWLW.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: Nottingham Forest 3 Middlesbrough 0, April 22, 2019; Championship.