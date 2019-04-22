Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough – Tony Pulis expecting Boro to face tough challenge from Forest

A SEASON that has not been without its challenges for Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is shaping up to end in thrilling style.

Three straight victories have thrust Boro back into the push for the play-offs, albeit having played a game more than main rivals Derby and Bristol City.

They will be disappointed not to be in the mix. But thankfully we are in the mix. I am delighted for the lads. Tony Pulis

Another three points today are key against a Nottingham Forest side who, judging by Friday’s defeat at Sheffield United, already have one foot on the beach.

“Forest is going to be a really tough game and I think everyone understands that,” said Pulis, who has been the subject of criticism from a section of supporters at the Riverside this season.

“They will be disappointed not to be in the mix. But thankfully we are in the mix. I am delighted for the lads.”

Derby host Queens Park Rangers today, while Bristol City face a testing trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro’s two main rivals for sixth place then meet next Saturday at Ashton Gate, meaning a maximum six-point haul from today’s trip to the City Ground and the home clash with Reading would stand the Teesside club in good stead ahead of the game in hand that the Rams and Robins face on the road at Swansea City and Millwall respectively the following midweek.

Pulis admitted in the wake of Friday’s win over Stoke City that the punishing temperatures had taken their toll on a squad already without defensive trio George Friend, Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry for the rest of the season.

Forest have very little to play for but pride. The end of the season cannot come quickly enough for Martin O’Neill’s men, who have lost their last four matches.

This slump has come at a time when others, such as Middlesbrough, have been picking up a bit of speed.

Three of those defeats have come in South Yorkshire – at Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and then Bramall Lane on Good Friday, and all were a product of lacklustre performances from a team shorn of any attacking intent.

While O’Neill has one eye on next season he is also mindful that his players do not continue their sharp drop-off in the remaining three games of the season.

“I have to keep an eye on next year, but it is very important for us to stop the run of defeats,” said O’Neill, the former Republic of Ireland manager who took over at Forest, along with Roy Keane, in January.

“Naturally three months into the job I would like to finish with a few more victories if we can.

“The remit was always for us to see how this season goes and then really try and get some momentum going for next season, and see if we can push for promotion.

“It is a tough old job, but I came in with my eyes open.”

Last six games: Nottingham Forest DWLLLL Middlesbrough LLLWWW. Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside). Last time: Nottingham Forest 2 Middlesbrough 1; August 19, 2017; Premier League.