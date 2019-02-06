Pulis praises Newport County after Middlesbrough suffer shock FA Cup loss to minnows

Have your say

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis had no complaints over his side's shock FA Cup exit to Newport County.

Boro were well below par against the League Two outfit as they crashed out in the fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

Second-half goals from Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond secured County a plum home tie with Premier League champions Manchester City in the last 16.

Boro's defeat marked a sad homecoming for manager Pulis, who was born in the Newport district of Pillgwenlly just a few miles from Rodney Parade.

"They dominated the game in every aspect," said Pulis.

"It was a bad night but I don't want to take anything away from Newport, they were much better than us all over the pitch.

"If we'd been a little bit milky away from home this season, and lost a lot of games, I would have come here thinking 'what's going to happen?'

"But the lads haven't done that and been brilliant away from home.

"So as much as I'm hurt, you can't criticise this team too much."

As for Newport, it was another memorable cup night for the Exiles.

Manager Michael Flynn, who says the club will bank over £1million from this cup run, is now looking forward to rubbing shoulders with Pep Guardiola in the next round later this month.

He said: "Knowing how good Pep is I'm sure they'll overcome that pitch.

"They are outstanding. I wish I hadn't watched that Arsenal game now, because they were absolutely breathtaking.

"We'll have to be prepared, and I might play nine at the back!"

Read more football news from the Yorkshire Post