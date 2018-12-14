Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough: Pulis keen to replace Traore’s unpredictability

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis will be looking for a player who can make a difference during next month’s transfer window.

He wants a player with “pace and unpredictability” to unlock defences, something he believes his side have lacked sice Adama Traore joined Premier League Wolves in the summer.

“I think we’ve done very well so far this season,” said Pulis ahead of today’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

“There’s room for improvement, everyone knows that, but there are a lot of games to come and things to be settled in the coming weeks.

“Then the window opens and hopefully we can add one or two to push us on again.

“We hope one or two things might drop for us and we can push on.

“Everyone knows we’re looking for a bit more in the forward line, more pace and power.

“We’re working behind the scenes to get that sorted, but we need to be patient and lucky.

“If you look at the team last year and what Adama did, the amount of home games where because of his sheer pace and unpredictability he opened doors. We need someone who can do that.”

One attacking option for Pulis is to play a two-man top line of Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga after they combined for Boro’s equaliser against Blackburn Rovers last week.

The fixture reunites Boro with Steve McClaren, the man who guided them to a League Cup success in 2004 and the UEFA Cup final two years later.

“Middlesbrough was my first job in management so I am very grateful to Steve Gibson for giving me the chance to manage his football club,” said the QPR boss.

“One consistent factor has been his support of the club and his love of Middlesbrough and the community they serve.”